Great Deals & Free Meals On Veteran’s Day For Those Who Served
Hey, here's some good news(for a change)! Many restaurants, some nearby, others reachable in about an hour's drive, are showing their thanks today by providing a significant discount or a free meal to veterans and active duty service members.
In other words, if you've served your country, restaurants are ready to serve you today. I compiled a list of just some of the great deals you will find today whether you're a veteran or an active military member.
For the 14th consecutive year, all active military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard are eligible for a free entrée at participating Applebee's locations.
Dunkin' is offering veterans and active military a free donut of their choice in-store today at participating locations. No purchase necessary.
You can get a free coffee or Big Gulp today at 7-Eleven. Download the 7-eleven app and sign in or register.
Are you a fan of the Outback Steakhouse's "Bloomin' Onion"? Veterans can get one for free today, along with a free Coke.
For dine-in only at Chili's today, you can get a free meal from a list of preselected items including Chicken Crispers.
Starbucks is continuing its Veteran's Day tradition. Veterans, military service members, and military spouses can get a free tall 12-ounce hot brewed coffee at participating stores.
Cracker Barrel is offering veterans a free slice of their oh-so-delicious double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.
Veterans and active personnel can order free Red, White, and Blue Pancakes until 7 p.m. when dining in at select IHOP locations.
Through 5 p.m. today, at participating 99 Restaurants, veterans and active military can receive a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu with the purchase of any other entrée. Dine-in only.
And that, my friends, is just a sampling of the many Veterans Day deals out there. There's actually a website, MilitaryBenefits, that compiles a much longer list than the one here. Check it out for yourself. And...Happy Veteran's Day to all of you former and current military personnel. Thank you for all that you've done and continue to do.