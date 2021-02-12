Great News from the Community Development Corporation

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) has received a Small Business Technical Assistance Grant from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

As reported in a press release, now through Jun. 30, 2021, small businesses in the Berkshires can apply on the CDCSB website for free, one-on-one professional customized consultation by going here.

Get our free mobile app

The Small Business Technical Assistance grant enables the CDCSB to assist area businesses at various stages of development, from pre-start up to existing businesses planning for growth. Consultations are customized to each business and can range from business skills, to access to financing. The program is open to all small businesses in the Berkshires with special consideration for women and minority-owned businesses.

For more information about the program or contact Emmalyn Gaertner at emmalyn@cdcsb.org.

About CDCSB

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) builds affordable housing and create living-wage jobs by working collaboratively with town governments, open space organizations, and other local nonprofits.

CDCSB identifies sites, secure financing, and carry out development projects that resonate with the natural beauty of the southern Berkshires.

Over the last ten years, they have leveraged over $19 million in public and private investment for southern Berkshire County and created 60 affordable housing units, with an additional 90 units in development.

Join CDCSB in making the southern Berkshires a beautiful and livable community for all who live and work here.

History of CDCSB

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire has helped to create sustainable communities in southern Berkshire County since 1988, when they were incorporated as a Massachusetts Community Development Corporation for local business support and Main Street revitalization.

In 1998, CDCSB initiated a Home-Based Business Assistance Program sponsored by the towns of Great Barrington and Sheffield.

In 2002, they began developing smaller scale, rural affordable housing. Since then, CDCSB has created 60 new affordable housing units and leveraged over $19 million in public and private investment in the region. Their current pipeline of projects includes 153 housing units and 54,000 square feet of commercial space.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast