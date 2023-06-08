Great News! Massachusetts Ranked Best In New Job Study
It's being called the "Great Resignation" and it's apparently happening at this very moment. A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs right now despite skyrocketing inflation.
Our good friends at WalletHub, the personal finance experts, recently ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are fleeing their jobs like rats from a sinking ship. And even more recently they released an update on the study.
According to WalletHub, the reasons for this "Great Resignation" are two-fold:
The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19.
One thing you may perhaps find interesting regarding WalletHub's update on 2023's States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates is where Massachusetts placed. It surely surprised me!
Are you ready for this? Massachusetts ranked dead last! That's right. The job resignation rate in Massachusetts is the lowest in the country. That's pretty amazing, don't you think?
To put it another way, the updated study shows the rate of resignations in the past 12 months for the Commonwealth is 1.99%. The rate of resignations in the past 12 months for the state ranked at #1(Louisiana) is 3.52%! That's nearly double the rate in Massachusetts.
Here are the Top 10 States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates per WalletHub's updated report:
- Louisiana
- South Carolina
- Georgia
- Mississippi
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Maryland
- Tennessee
And since we made it this far, here are the bottom 5 states. In other words, the States With the Lowest Job Resignation Rates:
- Massachusetts
- New York
- District of Columbia
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
Check out the full rankings for yourself by visiting WalletHub's website here.