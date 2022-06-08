Great Variety Of Music Acts Announced For This Year’s Big E
It looks like it's gonna be another great year for the Big E, Berkshire County. We've known for a little while now some of the musical acts that will be performing at the Big E Arena for this year's state fair like Nelly, Sublime with Rome, Brantley Gilbert, and the Dropkick Murphys.
However, I'm happy to report, the Big E just announced on Tuesday the lineup for 2022's Court of Honor stage. And it's a good one, covering almost every musical genre from oldies, classic rock, blues, country, alternative, and hip-hop.
Keep in mind that the lineup is subject to change but as of this moment here are the artists and the dates they're scheduled to perform:
- Modern English--80's new-wave mainstays with the great single "I Melt With You", September 16-18, 2 p.m.
- KT Tunstall--Singer/Songwriter, "Suddenly I See", September 17, 8 p.m.
- The Yardbirds--60's blues rockers who birthed guitar gods Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page, "For Your Love" and many more, September 19-20, 8 p.m.
- Canned Heat--Legendary Los Angeles blues-rock band, "Going Up The Country" and more, September 21-22, 2 p.m.
- The Main Squeeze--Good old down and dirty funk, "Dr. Funk", September 21, 8 p.m.
- Johnnyswim--Folk/pop duo, "Heaven Is Everywhere", September 22, 8 p.m.
- Tai Verdes--Singer/Songwriter, "A-OK", September 23, 8 p.m.
- DJ Jazzy Jeff--of "Fresh Prince"(Will Smith) fame, "Summertime", September 24, 8 p.m.
- Boogie Wonder Band--Disco tribute, September 26-27, 8 p.m.
- Jose Feliciano--Singer/Songwriter, "Light My Fire", September 28-29, 2 p.m.
- All-4-One--R&B/pop group, "I Swear" and more, September 28, 8 p.m.
- ERNEST--Country, "Flower Shops", September 29, 8 p.m.
- Baha Men--Junkanoo band from the Bahamas, "Who Let The Dogs Out", September 30-October 2, 2 p.m.
- Alien Ant Farm--Alternative rock band, "Smooth Criminal", September 30, 8 p.m.
- American Authors--New York-based rock band, "Best Day of My Life", October 1, 8 p.m.
- John Waite--Voice of The Baby's and Bad English, solo hit "Missing You", October 2, 8 p.m.
Like I said, a little bit of everything this year. If you love music, you should find at least one of these artists highly enjoyable, hopefully, 4 or 5. Best part? All Court of Honor stage performances are free with the purchase of admission to the Big E.
I'm ready. This year's Big E kicks off on September 16th. For more info, please visit the Big E's website here.