Great Variety Of Music Acts Announced For This Year’s Big E

It looks like it's gonna be another great year for the Big E, Berkshire County. We've known for a little while now some of the musical acts that will be performing at the Big E Arena for this year's state fair like Nelly, Sublime with Rome, Brantley Gilbert, and the Dropkick Murphys.

However, I'm happy to report, the Big E just announced on Tuesday the lineup for 2022's Court of Honor stage. And it's a good one, covering almost every musical genre from oldies, classic rock, blues, country, alternative, and hip-hop.

Get our free mobile app

Keep in mind that the lineup is subject to change but as of this moment here are the artists and the dates they're scheduled to perform:

Modern English --80's new-wave mainstays with the great single "I Melt With You", September 16-18, 2 p.m.

--80's new-wave mainstays with the great single "I Melt With You", September 16-18, 2 p.m. KT Tunstall --Singer/Songwriter, "Suddenly I See", September 17, 8 p.m.

--Singer/Songwriter, "Suddenly I See", September 17, 8 p.m. The Yardbirds --60's blues rockers who birthed guitar gods Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page, "For Your Love" and many more, September 19-20, 8 p.m.

--60's blues rockers who birthed guitar gods Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page, "For Your Love" and many more, September 19-20, 8 p.m. Canned Heat --Legendary Los Angeles blues-rock band, "Going Up The Country" and more, September 21-22, 2 p.m.

--Legendary Los Angeles blues-rock band, "Going Up The Country" and more, September 21-22, 2 p.m. The Main Squeeze --Good old down and dirty funk, "Dr. Funk", September 21, 8 p.m.

--Good old down and dirty funk, "Dr. Funk", September 21, 8 p.m. Johnnyswim --Folk/pop duo, "Heaven Is Everywhere", September 22, 8 p.m.

--Folk/pop duo, "Heaven Is Everywhere", September 22, 8 p.m. Tai Verdes --Singer/Songwriter, "A-OK", September 23, 8 p.m.

--Singer/Songwriter, "A-OK", September 23, 8 p.m. DJ Jazzy Jeff --of "Fresh Prince"(Will Smith) fame, "Summertime", September 24, 8 p.m.

--of "Fresh Prince"(Will Smith) fame, "Summertime", September 24, 8 p.m. Boogie Wonder Band --Disco tribute, September 26-27, 8 p.m.

--Disco tribute, September 26-27, 8 p.m. Jose Feliciano --Singer/Songwriter, "Light My Fire", September 28-29, 2 p.m.

--Singer/Songwriter, "Light My Fire", September 28-29, 2 p.m. All-4-One --R&B/pop group, "I Swear" and more, September 28, 8 p.m.

--R&B/pop group, "I Swear" and more, September 28, 8 p.m. ERNEST --Country, "Flower Shops", September 29, 8 p.m.

--Country, "Flower Shops", September 29, 8 p.m. Baha Men --Junkanoo band from the Bahamas, "Who Let The Dogs Out", September 30-October 2, 2 p.m.

--Junkanoo band from the Bahamas, "Who Let The Dogs Out", September 30-October 2, 2 p.m. Alien Ant Farm --Alternative rock band, "Smooth Criminal", September 30, 8 p.m.

--Alternative rock band, "Smooth Criminal", September 30, 8 p.m. American Authors --New York-based rock band, "Best Day of My Life", October 1, 8 p.m.

--New York-based rock band, "Best Day of My Life", October 1, 8 p.m. John Waite--Voice of The Baby's and Bad English, solo hit "Missing You", October 2, 8 p.m.

Like I said, a little bit of everything this year. If you love music, you should find at least one of these artists highly enjoyable, hopefully, 4 or 5. Best part? All Court of Honor stage performances are free with the purchase of admission to the Big E.

I'm ready. This year's Big E kicks off on September 16th. For more info, please visit the Big E's website here.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.