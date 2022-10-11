Great Way To End The Day–Double Rainbow Seen Over Pittsfield

I gotta tell you Berkshire County friends and neighbors, yesterday was a truly awesome day. The plans were fairly simple. It was a school holiday and my soulmate Tonya had the day off from work, so it seemed like a mini road trip was in order.

Once I got out of work here at WUPE, I raced home, grabbed my 30% off Kohl's coupon, then headed to Tonya's so that the three of us could head to West Springfield. Now, my granddaughter, Isabelle is not a fan of shopping whatsoever, so Tonya and I have to use the lure of dinner at the Olive Garden to get her to even consider going on this road trip.

Oh yes, Isabelle loves the Olive Garden but then again, so does my soulmate for that matter. It was a quick and painless ride, for the most part. Not nearly as much traffic as I was expecting considering it was a holiday. We took the back roads through Lenox and Lee, hopped on the Mass Pike, and it seemed like we were there before we knew it.

We figured we'd shop first, get that over with. Kohl's was mobbed. It's no wonder. They were having a blow-out sale, plus there was my 30% off coupon(YEAH!!). Needless to say, we purchased many items, but in the end, saved a ton of money!

The three of us then made our way across the parking lot to recharge(and fill our tummies) at the Olive Garden. All of our meals were excellent and we felt much better. Then a quick stop at the Donut Dip for coffee(oh, who am I kidding--and donuts!) before we got back on the Pike.

Traffic was a little crazier on the way home, but still not too bad, and we made it home just in time. I say that because approximately within 15 minutes of us getting back home, the wind started whipping, and it started pouring rain. Miserable weather.

But then, something miraculous happened. The rain started to let up a little. And while it was still raining, the sun peeked its head out of the clouds. We're standing under Tonya's awning on the back porch and we look over to our left...and there it was.

Not just one rainbow, but two of them. Granted, one of the rainbows was much lighter than the other, making it very hard to see(and even harder to catch on film) but it was there. See if you can make out both rainbows in these pics:

Image Courtesy of My Soulmate Image Courtesy of My Soulmate loading...

Image Courtesy of My Soulmate Image Courtesy of My Soulmate loading...

Image Courtesy of My Soulmate Image Courtesy of My Soulmate loading...

attachment-DoubleRainbow#4 loading...

Image Courtesy of My Soulmate Image Courtesy of My Soulmate loading...

Let me just say those double rainbows are not an uncommon sight, but they don't happen often, and many people have never seen them. I've been lucky with rainbows in my life. I've seen double rainbows three times before so I feel blessed. And once during a helicopter tour in Hawaii, we flew through a rainbow and the rainbow became a circle around the helicopter. Now that was awesome and I'm guessing also probably pretty rare.

I don't know about you, but for me, having a day where everything goes smooth, things fall into place, and you can enjoy some quality time with those you love. Those days don't happen often in today's rush, rush, rush world. So forgive my ramblings but I just thought it was indeed a perfect day yesterday, and those double rainbows were like icing on the cake.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies