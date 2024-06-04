3 Massachusetts Universities are Among the Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024

Massachusetts has many accolades to be proud of. The Bay State is a top state for education, families, and healthcare. Massachusetts also has plenty of job opportunities, particularly in Boston and Worcester. As a matter of fact, Worcester is Massachusetts' fastest-growing city also known as the state's biggest Boomtown.

Among the job opportunities that are available in Massachusetts, there are many women-friendly businesses that are exceptional to work for. In an era where women are making a difference and becoming leaders in the workplace, there are still struggles for female workers including the wage gap. Newsweek reports that last year the Department of Labor found that women working full-time made 83.7 percent of what men made, amounting to a difference of approximately $10,000 per year. That percentage is nearly unchanged over 10 years. Several Massachusetts businesses and organizations are consciously trying to eliminate these inequities.

Three Massachusetts Universities are Among the Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024

Newsweek released its second annual ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024 and today we are specifically looking at three Massachusetts Universities that made the list. If you plan on working at a university in Massachusetts the following three may be a perfect fit for you.

These three Massachusetts universities are among the greatest workplaces for women in 2024 (Please note the universities were listed by Newsweek alphabetically)

Boston University received a 4.5-star rating from Newsweek. The university has more than 5,000 employees and is considered a large-size company.

Harvard University received a 4.5-star rating from Newsweek. The university located in Cambridge has more than 5,000 employees and is considered a large-size company.

Northeastern University received a 5-star rating from Newsweek. The university located in Boston has more than 5,000 employees and is considered a large-size company.

There are Several Industries That Include Women-Friendly Companies in Massachusetts

The universities are just the tip of the iceberg for women-friendly workplaces in Massachusetts. Many industries are included on Newweek's original list including technology services, healthcare providers, consumer products, and more. You can check out the entire list by going here.

