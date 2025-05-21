They say there are only two guarantees in life, which are death and taxes. We all have to deal with death, and in Massachusetts, green burials are becoming a popular option.

What are Green Burials?

Green burials are a natural and eco-friendly alternative to the typical burial, which consists of a metal casket, a cement vault, embalming, and a host of other materials and practices used to bury a deceased person. According to Green Burial Massachusetts, a green burial uses a biodegradable burial container and no embalming, burial liner, or vault; a marker, if used, is typically flat and level with the ground. In green burial, a human body and its burial container enrich the soil. I recently read that the Massachusetts Town of Lee will soon allow 15 green burials in the town's Fairmount Cemetery.

Massachusetts Contains Many Cemeteries That Offer Green Burial Options

As mentioned earlier, green burials are becoming more popular throughout Massachusetts. While not every town or city cemetery offers the option, more cemeteries are reserving plots specifically for green burials. Massachusetts towns and cities like Lee, Boston, Cambridge, Cummington, Greenfield, Springfield, Ashfield, and many more all have at least one cemetery that offers the green burial option. You can view all of the cemeteries in Massachusetts that offer green burials here.

More About Green Burial Massachusetts, Outreach, and the Group's Mission

The Green Burial Massachusetts volunteer group continues to work tirelessly to educate the public about green burials and to encourage cemeteries to offer green burial options in their lots. One of the group's missions is to start the first green cemetery open to all in Massachusetts. The group offers talks, trainings, workshops, and more. You can learn more about green burials and where Green Burial Massachusetts will be next by going here.

