Update: Greylock Federal Credit Union Robbed In Pittsfield
*This story has been updated from this morning after Pittsfield PD released a media report - A suspect is being sought (see below)*
The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning. After the incident, the bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day.
Not many details were available early on from the credit union...
A spokesperson for the credit union released a statement this morning on the Greylock Federal Credit Union Facebook page, saying that the bank had been robbed, but at the time did not offer many details.
The statement this morning from the credit union...
Our Kellogg St. branch in Pittsfield was robbed this morning. We refer all questions regarding the ongoing investigation to the Pittsfield Police Department. No members or staff were injured in the incident. Our main concern at the moment rests with the safety and security of our employees.
(Above: The 75 Kellogg Street Branch of Greylock Federal Credit Union in Pittsfield - was robbed this morning)
Initially, as per the Facebook post, the only real details we had were that the robbery did occur this morning, no one was injured during the course of the robbery, and the credit union's main concern is the safety and security of its employees.
Pittsfield Police sent out a media report around 2:15 PM...
According to the Pittsfield Police Department, the robbery occurred around 8:50 AM at the 75 Kellogg Street branch. The particular branch which underwent a more than $4 Million dollar renovation a few years ago.
Police were called to the scene of what was called in as an unarmed robbery. A male suspect had passed a note to the teller demanding money. The were no weapons of any kind displayed during the robbery. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect's description:
The suspect, according to police, is described as a white male, possibly in his 40's with black hair and a thin build. According to the media report, he was also wearing a baseball cap and a dark colored surgical mask.
According to the police, anyone with any information regarding this case, should contact Det. Tim Koenig at (413) 448-9700 ext. 570.
