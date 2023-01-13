Greylock Federal Credit Union Warns Members Of Fraudulent Activity

It's Friday and it's payday for me, and quite possibly for you, too. Naturally, I checked my account this morning and saw a warning on Greylock's site.

attachment-272455706_346957247431754_2239549099589153432_n loading...

It has come to our attention that a number of our members have received calls from someone presenting themselves as an employee of Greylock. THIS IS FRAUDULENT.

Greylock will never contact you and ask for your card PIN, temporary access code, Online Banking password, or other personal information.

If someone claiming to be from Greylock calls and asks for this information, DO NOT RESPOND. When in doubt, call us immediately at 413-236-4000 or Toll Free: 1-800-207-5555.

Scamming is rampant it seems at times, as phone calls, texts, and phishing emails are plentiful! It behooves us to be steadfast in discerning the truth.