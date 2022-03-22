Greylock Lanesborough Branch Reopens

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of many things including restaurants, barbershops, gyms, and other small businesses. Most were temporary and most have reopened.

The pandemic also changed the operating hours of some Greylock Federal Credit Union locations as well.

The Lanesborough branch on Rt. 7 across from Dunkin' on the Pittsfield line has been closed, except for ATM usage, for more than a year due to the pandemic.

On a routine ATM stop, I was able to pop my head in the lobby and confirm that they are now reopened with normal business hours.

As you can see just the General Dynamics branch lobby remains closed at this time.