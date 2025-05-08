Massachusetts Folks Could Get a Better Deal on This Item in Late Summer

Massachusetts residents will be observing Memorial Day in a few weeks. On May 26, there will be parades, moments of silence, cemetery visits, placing flags on graves and more.

The holiday is also recognized by many as the unofficial start of summer. Many people will host or attend picnics, and with the nicer weather here, folks will fire up the grill if they haven't done so already.

If you have been thinking about purchasing a new grill, you may want to hold off. Unless you're grill is shot and you can't get another few months out of it, then go out and get a new one. You don't want to miss out on a great grilling season. But if you can hold out a few months, do so because you could get a better deal on one later this year.

The website offers.com stated the following about purchasing a grill in late summer:

With barbecue season straight ahead, you might be tempted to splurge on an outdoor grill. While you’ll run into deals of up to 20% off outdoor items over the weekend [Memorial Day Weekend], the biggest savings won’t appear until the end of the season. Postpone shopping for your patio until Labor Day, and you could save upwards of 50%.

There's no doubt that people all over Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and everywhere in between, will be grilling on Memorial Day weekend, but if you're in the market for a new grill, just hold off a few more months if possible; you'll be glad you did.

