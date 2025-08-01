Massachusetts Has a Ban on Grilling in These Areas

Many Massachusetts residents are enjoying the summer vacation, and one of the fun activities family and friends share is enjoying meals made on the grill.

Grilling is one of my favorite summer activities. Whether it's cooking up hamburgers, sausage, chicken, or hot dogs, I have a good time grilling up food. While I don't consider myself a grill master or grill connoisseur, I still have fun doing it, especially during summer and early fall.

Here are the Areas on a Massachusetts Property Where Grilling is Banned

If you are new to using a grill, especially in Massachusetts, you should know there are a few rules you need to abide by when firing up the grill. According to Mass.gov, statewide and city-enforced regulations prohibit the use of any grill—charcoal, propane, electric, or hibachi—on balconies, porches, decks with overhangs, fire escapes, or rooftops in multi-family buildings or any dwelling except ground-level single-family homes.

Some Massachusetts Cities Have Additional Specific Laws Regarding Grilling 

In addition, according to somervillema.gov, specific Massachusetts cities like Somerville, Arlington, Stoneham, and Burlington emphasize that grills must be used at ground level, at least 10 feet from structures, and not on fire escapes. Violations can lead to abatement or fines.

Final Thought on Massachusetts Grilling Laws. It's All About Safety 

In conclusion, when you're outside grilling a feast for your family, follow these laws, and you shouldn't have any problems. While it's important to follow these rules so you don't get fined, it's even more important to follow the rules so you can keep you and your loved ones safe.

