You’re Not Allowed to Grill in These Places in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is experiencing an interesting spring so far. While some days have brought us somewhat mild and sunny weather, others are still delivering snow in parts of the state. One thing we can agree on is that the weather in the Bay State this spring has been keeping us on our toes.

While it may take a little longer to experience that consistent spring weather we love so much, eventually, it will get here, even if it's only for a short period before summer kicks in. One thing I look forward to in the spring and summer months in Massachusetts is going outside and firing up the grill. Whether it's burgers, hot dogs, steak, pork, or chicken, I enjoy cooking on my charcoal grill. It's a fun and tasty way to enjoy food.

If you're new to the grilling game or have never looked into the rules too much, there are a few places you shouldn't grill for safety reasons. This list makes sense, but it's worth a reminder to stay safe while grilling this year. The following tips are courtesy of mass.gov:

Always grill outdoors.

Grills must be 10 feet from the side of a building unless the manufacturer's instructions say it can be closer. Make sure grills are not underneath overhanging branches.

Grills cannot be used on a porch, balcony or deck with a roof, overhang or wall (other than the exterior of the building).

Grills can only be used on open first floor porches, decks or patios if there is an outdoor stairway to the ground, or the porch is at ground level.

Grills cannot be used on fire escapes.

Place grills away from the house and deck railings.

Keep all matches, lighters and lighter fluid away from children.

Keep children and pets three feet away from grills. Children should never play near grills or propane cylinders.

No matter where you fire up your grill in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, or the Berkshires, follow these safety tips, and you'll have a successful and enjoyable grilling experience this summer. You can find more grilling safety tips here.

