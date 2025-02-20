8 Grocery Items That Have Substantially Increased in Price in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the pain at the grocery store. Prices for everyday food items continue to increase and it doesn't seem like prices will be reduced anytime soon. The following grocery items have substantially increased in price in Massachusetts.
8 Grocery Items That Have Increased in Price in Massachusetts
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
As you can see there are many factors behind grocery price increases in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere throughout Massachusetts you have probably not only felt the financial pain when shopping lately but have experienced outright sticker shock. It just amazes me how much a box of cereal costs these days.
What Can Massachusetts Shoppers Do to Keep Grocery Costs Down?
Smart shopping is your friend when shopping for grocery items. Checking the circulars, cutting regular or digital coupons, and moving to the store brand versions of your favorite foods should all help to reduce prices on everyday grocery items. In some cases, you may even want to start shopping at another supermarket if that company consistently has better deals on these items. If you aren't doing so already, it's time to start hunting for the bargains and get more bang for your buck.
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker