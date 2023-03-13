The worst thing in the world for us consumers is when a favorite restaurant or retail store that we've had a long history with suddenly closes down. Some of us (myself included) who reside in Berkshire County are still dealing with the loss of Papa Ginos on Merrill Road in Pittsfield which closed down last year.

Many long-time Berkshire residents are still lamenting the losses of awesome businesses such as Kmart(the Pittsfield location which, by the way, was the first-ever Kmart in New England, closed in 1997), Bradless, Ames, the Dakota, Macy's, Best Buy, Bonanza, and the Old Country Buffet just to name a few.

According to the family-friendly health and nutrition website Eat This Not That!, some popular grocery store chains have recently announced that they will be closing many locations across the country. Did any of our favorites make the list?

Walmart

Walmart store exterior Wolterk loading...

This one has already appeared in the news lately. The retail giant made an announcement that it will be closing several store locations across five states and Washington D.C. Luckily, at least as of now, none of those locations are in Massachusetts.

Stop & Shop

Grace Rowan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Grace Rowan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

The grocery-store chain that has been a part of my life for what seems to be forever(that's where I got my first-ever paycheck! Honest to God!!) has recently had to close a few of its Northeast locations in New Jersey and New York.

Thankfully, all three Berkshire County Stop & Shops remain for now. Thank Goodness! I love my Stop & Shop crew! They honestly make my grocery shopping much more fun than it has any right to be.

Aldi Food Market

Aldi Food Market Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth loading...

One of the newest additions to Berkshire County is one of America's fastest-growing supermarket chains. But even they are not impervious to being forced to close some locations.

The company recently announced that it would be closing a few locations even though it opened almost 50 new locations in 2022, Once again, luckily for us, the location on Crane Avenue in Pittsfield remains open(let's hope for a long, long time).

And that's just three of the supermarket chains that are being forced to shutter some of their locations. There are more(including Kroger) that have to do the same. For the complete list, check out Eat This Not That!'s website here.

