Guilty Verdicts Obtained For Fatal 2017 Shooting In Pittsfield

Finally bringing a five-year-old tragic case somewhat closer to closure, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office was able to obtain convictions on Thursday for those that were responsible for the death of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones that occurred in Pittsfield in 2017.

Get our free mobile app

According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, after a week and a half trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts against Gary Linen, Carey Pilot, and Elizabeth Perez for the October 2, 2017, shooting on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield.

The jury found Gary Linen, 42, guilty of murder and Carey Pilot, 50, guilty of manslaughter. The jury also found Elizabeth Perez, 30, guilty of misleading the police during their homicide investigation.

According to Pittsfield Police, Pilot and Linen engaged in a gunfight on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield on Oct. 2, 2017, and a bullet struck Jones, who was sitting inside a car at the time.

The following day, October 3rd, Jones died at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. During their investigation, Perez lied to the police. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in the media statement:

I send my condolences to Ms. Jones’ family and friends for their tragic loss and hope these convictions give them some satisfaction. I thank the jurors for their careful deliberation of the facts. I also thank Special Prosecutor Brett Vottero, the lead prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano, who assisted, and First Assistant Karen Bell, who oversaw their work on the case.

The investigation of the tragic incident was conducted by the Pittsfield Police Dept., with assistance from the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and Massachusetts State Police Firearms Identification Section.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.