Guilty Verdicts Obtained For Fatal 2017 Shooting In Pittsfield
Finally bringing a five-year-old tragic case somewhat closer to closure, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office was able to obtain convictions on Thursday for those that were responsible for the death of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones that occurred in Pittsfield in 2017.
According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, after a week and a half trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts against Gary Linen, Carey Pilot, and Elizabeth Perez for the October 2, 2017, shooting on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield.
The jury found Gary Linen, 42, guilty of murder and Carey Pilot, 50, guilty of manslaughter. The jury also found Elizabeth Perez, 30, guilty of misleading the police during their homicide investigation.
According to Pittsfield Police, Pilot and Linen engaged in a gunfight on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield on Oct. 2, 2017, and a bullet struck Jones, who was sitting inside a car at the time.
The following day, October 3rd, Jones died at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. During their investigation, Perez lied to the police. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in the media statement:
I send my condolences to Ms. Jones’ family and friends for their tragic loss and hope these convictions give them some satisfaction. I thank the jurors for their careful deliberation of the facts. I also thank Special Prosecutor Brett Vottero, the lead prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano, who assisted, and First Assistant Karen Bell, who oversaw their work on the case.
The investigation of the tragic incident was conducted by the Pittsfield Police Dept., with assistance from the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and Massachusetts State Police Firearms Identification Section.