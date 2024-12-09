Guy Fieri Says This Spot is the Best Restaurant in Massachusetts

Guy Fieri knows his food well! The 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' host on Food Network has traveled enough to know where the best spots are throughout the nation, and that includes Massachusetts of course! In fact, the celebrity food critic recently picked out the best restaurant in each state. So, where is the spot in Massachusetts that Guy Fieri picked out as the best restaurant in the Bay State?

Fieri's show 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' is currently airing its 40th season on The Food Network. When you've had a show on the network that has had the longevity and reputation of such, it's no wonder why he's known as one of the most adored celebrity food critics in the world.

What is Guy Fieri's Pick for the Best Restaurant in Massachusetts?

As it turns out, the same spot where Fieri picked as the best restaurant in the Bay State also happens to be the same joint that was recently chosen by 'Taste of Home' for having the best fried chicken in the state. It's a lunch spot just to the southwest of downtown Boston, in the town of Brookline, known as Cutty's.

'Love Food' recently posted what Guy Fieri had to say about Cutty's and why he picked it as the best restaurant in Massachusetts:

Cutty’s is a sandwich shop with a difference; Fieri stated that all of the offerings here were 'out of bounds'. It was set up by husband-and-wife duo Charles and Rachel Kelsey in 2010 following a stint at America’s Test Kitchen, and the pair have become famed for their hand-crafted sandwiches loaded with delicious fillings. The takeout spot's most popular options include Beef 1000 (slow-roasted beef, crispy shallots, Thousand Island dressing and sharp Cheddar in brioche) and the Rabe T.J. (broccoli rabe, mozzarella, provolone and tomato jam in a toasted sesame roll).

Based on Cutty's reputation for their great sandwiches, it is pretty safe to say that review is spot on from Fieri.

You can never go wrong with a sandwich joint serving Pancake Egg Sandwiches! All of it seems pretty mouthwatering! You can check out their menu at the link provided here.

If Guy Fieri says it's the best, it has to be, right? It looks like that's one more must-try spot to put on the list. It definitely seems well worth making your way out to Brookline to try if you haven't already.

