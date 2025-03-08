2 Massachusetts Restaurants Home to Best Burgers on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’

Massachusetts is known to have many great dining options particularly when it comes to locally owned restaurants. If you're a burger fan then we have a couple of big treats for you.

Guy Fieri from the famous Food Network television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives can make a couple of recommendations as two of his 15 favorite burgers are from Massachusetts.

The Mac Attack

The first Massachusetts spot is Boston Burger Company. Guy experienced the Mac Attack Burger at the Somerville location (there are also locations in Boston, Cambridge and Salem). According to Food Network, the Mac Attack is one of the most outrageous and comforting burgers Guy has come across. It's this all-beef patty topped with a generous helping of homemade four-cheese macaroni and cheese (cheddar, American, Pecorino Romano and Parmesan) — and bacon.

In addition to the Mac Attack being Guy's favorite burger at Boston Burger Company, locals also love the Killer Bee with a stack of onion rings and the Pilgrim with cranberry mayo.

The Harvard Double

The other burger from Massachusetts on Guy's list is the amazing Harvard Double Burger from Mr. Bartley's in Cambridge. Food Network says the Harvard Double is one of Guy's biggest bites ever. This burger features two beef patties topped with grilled onions and peppers, bacon, mushrooms, and a load of barbecue sauce. While you're at Mr. Bartley's, don't miss out on the burger that Guy himself created when filming at the popular burger joint, the 'Triple D.' This burger is topped with American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and BBQ. Is your mouth watering yet?

You can explore which other burgers made Guy's list of 15 by going here.

