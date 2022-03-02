HA! Pittsfield Woman Falls Head First In The Snow While Shoveling (Video)
Berkshire County has not seen a ton of snow this winter and it seems Pittsfield's Kathy Stracuzzi forgot how to shovel.
Stracuzzi says she was helping her neighbor shovel, when she "just wiped out".
I know what it's like to have forward momentum going and then your shovel gets caught on the asphalt, and, boom, you going flying. That is not what happened to Stracuzzi here, however.
ENJOY A LAUGH!
