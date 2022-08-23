Haddad Auto Helps Eight Berkshire County Teachers Fulfill Classroom Wish Lists
Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before.
According to the nonprofit Adopt a Classroom the Massachusetts average public school teacher spends between $750-$1000 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms. Nationwide, the average budget each teacher is given to stock their classrooms for the year is $212. Again, for the entire year. As any parent will tell you, this is on top of a long list of items students and their families are asked to provide as well.
With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out. For the second year in a row, Haddad's is helping Berkshire County teachers with their Amazon Classroom Wish Lists and they enlisted the public to nominate their favorite deserving teachers.
The auto group committed $500 to eight local Berkshire County educators to help stock their classrooms for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
Berkshire County Teachers are amazing. Last year we were able to help teachers get every day items like markers and books to things that made their classroom more inclusive and welcoming to all. We are excited to be able to do this for our area teachers again this year.George Haddad, President, Haddad Dealerships
This year's winners are:
- Ryann Kennedy - Conte Community School
- Eric Ziemba - Lanesborough Elementary
- Danielle Powers Mack – Herberg Middle School
- Jamie Downer – Monument High School
- Katie Chenail – Hoosac Valley Elementary School
- Lauren McMahon – Crosby Elementary School
- Emily West – Drury High School
- Lindsay Sayers - Capeless Elementary School