Haddad Auto Helps Eight Berkshire County Teachers Fulfill Classroom Wish Lists

Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before.

According to the nonprofit Adopt a Classroom the Massachusetts average public school teacher spends between $750-$1000 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms. Nationwide, the average budget each teacher is given to stock their classrooms for the year is $212. Again, for the entire year. As any parent will tell you, this is on top of a long list of items students and their families are asked to provide as well.

With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out. For the second year in a row, Haddad's is helping Berkshire County teachers with their Amazon Classroom Wish Lists and they enlisted the public to nominate their favorite deserving teachers.