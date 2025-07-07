Hall Pass Cash 2025: Get Ready for a New School Year With a $500 Prepaid Visa Gift Card
Back-to-school shopping may be fun, but it's not cheap! We're giving you a chance to get your budget out of detention with those much-needed back-to-school funds.
Here's What You Could Win
You could score a $500 prepaid Visa Gift Card. That's enough to buy:
- 4,411 no. 2 pencils
- 29 Trapper Keepers
- 250 3-subject spiral notebooks
- 60 new LL Bean backpacks
- 14 Stanley tumblers
- 4 new pairs of Air Force 1s
- 267 turkey and cheddar Lunchables
Here's How You Can Enter the Sweepstakes
Follow the prompts below to connect with us on social media. The more you subscribe, like, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn. The sweepstakes is open from Monday, July 7, through Sunday, September 14, 2025.
*This is a multi-market contest open to individuals 18 years of age and older. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries received on Monday, September 15, 2025.*
