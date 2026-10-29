Where to Donate Old Halloween Costumes in the Berkshires

One of the many things I love about Halloween is the collection of costumes I have acquired over the years. I still bring some of them out and dress up when I go trick-or-treating with my daughter. I'll rotate them each year unless she has a costume in mind that she wants me to wear; then I have to go with her plan...lol.

READ MORE: A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

In my case, keeping my old Halloween costumes works because I still use them. When I'm not using them, I keep them in a dry, clean plastic bin in my basement. So, no problem there. All is good.

Don't Throw Away Your Old Halloween Costumes...Goodwill of the Berkshires Accepts Them

If you typically get rid of your costumes or throw them away after one use, consider donating them. First of all, it's illegal in Massachusetts to throw most textiles in the trash. Second, you can give your costumes new life and a second act by donating them to Goodwill. That's right, Goodwill of the Berkshires accepts used Halloween costumes in good working order.

READ MORE: It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Put These 11 Common Items in the Garbage

There are a Few Benefits When You Donate Your Halloween Costumes to Goodwill of the Berkshires, Including Keeping Them Out of Landfills

Goodwill is not only happy to take your costumes, but Goodwill urges you to donate your costumes. According to Goodwill's website, a staggering 83% of pre-packaged costumes are produced from oil-based plastics like polyester. These materials are designed for single use and are not biodegradable. When Halloween is over, they are tossed away, contributing to overflowing landfills where they can sit for hundreds of years.

Other Benefits

Plus, some other benefits come into play when you donate your Halloween costumes to Goodwill, including creating job opportunities and giving a child a costume without having to pay a lot of money for it. You never know; if you didn't donate your costume, a child may not have one this year.

Where Can I Find a Goodwill Location in the Berkshires?

There are a number of Goodwill locations in the Berkshires where you can donate those old Halloween costumes, including Lee, Pittsfield (2), North Adams, and Great Barrington. You can find your nearest location by going here.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker