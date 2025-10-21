Halloween will be here before you know it, and children throughout Massachusetts will be collecting treats and showing off their costumes. Some costumes will be quite elaborate. They may include fine details of a character from a major movie. Others may have aspects of the costumes that run on batteries. Other folks may ditch the masks and opt for a character that requires layers of makeup as the centerpiece of their costumes. No matter what costumes are chosen, one thing is for sure: there will be a lot of ghoulish foot traffic on October 31.

When Trick-or-Treating in Massachusetts, Remember Safety First

While many folks are aware of the main safety aspects of Halloween, including trick-or-treating in groups, only going to houses with lights on, and having adults check the treats before consuming, there's another safety aspect that should not only be followed, but it's actually illegal in Massachusetts if it isn't followed.

Leave the Fireworks to the Professionals, Including Sparklers

While it may look cool and even complement a costume or Halloween gathering, using fireworks, including sparklers, is illegal in Massachusetts. Here's information about the law per a mass.gov document:

In Massachusetts, the possession and use of all fireworks by private citizens are illegal. This includes Class C fireworks, which are sometimes falsely called “safe and sane fireworks.” Class C fireworks include sparklers, party poppers, snappers, firecrackers, spinners, cherry bombs, and more. Sparklers burn at 1800ºF. It is illegal to transport fireworks into Massachusetts, even if they were purchased legally elsewhere. Illegal fireworks can be confiscated on the spot.

If you use or possess fireworks in Massachusetts, no matter where it is, Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc., you could be hit with a fine. In addition, the fireworks or sparklers will be seized by the authorities on the spot. That doesn't add fun to anyone's Halloween festivities.

