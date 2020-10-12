Halloween Fun For All Ages In Sheffield

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we are STILL finding ways to continue a sense of normalcy and with Halloween around the corner, communities are finding unique and safe measures to participate in family activities. The Town of Sheffield announced they will allow youngsters to take part in their annual trick-or-treating festivities on October 31st from 5:30 to 7 pm provided they are with adult supervision and proper social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Masks MUST also be worn while making their door-to-door rounds.

Here are some helpful suggestions for trick-or-treaters courtesy of the CDC to minimize any further risks of COVID-19:

Avoid crowds and indoor activities that DO NOT include household members

Keep moving while making the rounds. DO NOT congregate on streets, sidewalks or driveways

Maintain at least six feet of social distancing

Remember, a Halloween costume mask is NOT COVID compliant. It is best to utilize the proper face covering while displaying your yearly attire.

Take a small bottle of hand sanitizer and use it frequently while you are outdoors

Stay in your designated neighborhood

If the house light is not on, they are participating in the yearly Halloween ritual

DO NOT bring your Halloween candy to school

If you are a resident or business giving out treats, you must adhere to the following rules:

Wash your hands before packaging single grab-and-go candy packages

Set up candy stations in a safe location in a manner that makes grab-and-go easy and quick as this will further limit interactions with non-household members

Limit direct contact with trick-or-treaters. You can comment on a costume and hellos should be done with social distancing in mind

Turn ON an outside light as you are actively participating in this year's festivities

The Town of Sheffield wants all of their residents to enjoy All Hallows Eve in the safest way possible as their aim is for everyone to stay safe and schools can remain open for in-person education. Keep in mind, if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or you were exposed to someone who has the virus, it is advisable to stay home and not to give out any Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters. Remember, your health ALWAYS comes FIRST!

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Town of Sheffield for on-air and on-line usage