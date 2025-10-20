Halloween is rapidly approaching and youngsters throughout Berkshire County will be making their way up and down neighborhood streets in their ghoulish costumes as they collect treats from particiapting households. It's also the time of year that there are Halloween parties, hayrides, haunted attractions, trunk-or-treat events and more.

Two big events that will be happening in Berkshire County to celebrate the holiday are Halloween-themed parades in Pittsfield and Stockbridge. In addition to these parades adding extra excitement to the spooky season, they won't be making kids choose between trick or treating or attending the parades as both parades will be occuring a week before Halloween.

Pittsfield Halloween Parade

Friday, October 24, 7 pm

Tyler Street, Pittsfield

Theme: Haunted Hometown Spooktacular

Stockbridge Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Walk

Friday, October 24, 6 pm

Details: Marchers will meet at the corner of Main & Pine Street at 6 pm and march up Main Street to the front lawn of the Stockbridge Library for cider & donuts, and pumpkin walk-about with lighted pumpkins carved by local businesses and area children. The fire truck will be stationed for discovery and there will be a sheeply petting pen on the front lawn. A Halloween story time will take place at 6:30 pm and Drop-in Halloween crafts will be inside the library from 6:00-7:30 pm. In case of rain the parade is cancelled and activities will take place in the library.

Halloween Safety Reminders

When trick-or-treating, only go to houses that have lights on.

Travel in groups

Stick to well-lit sidwalks

Use crosswalks while looking out for cars

Have parents or guardians inspect treats before consuming

