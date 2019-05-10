Happy 225th Anniversary To The Southfield Church

The Southfield Church is celebrating 225 of years of service to the Southern Berkshire county community and you can join in on the celebration as pianist YeeJin Yuk will presents works of Debussy, Ravel, Faure, Chopin and Dutilleux.

YeeJin is no stranger to performing in the Berkshires as he has been playing concerts in our are since he was 14 years old, taking center stage at The First Congregational Church in Stockbridge and Kimball Farms in Lenox. This concert will signify his second time he will entertain audiences in Southfield.

His accomplishments include winning 1st prize at the BMS Merit Scholarship Competition, runner-up for 2 years in a row at the A Ramon Rivera Piano Competition and he received 2nd prize at The Ruth Davidson Piano Competition held by NEPTA. this summer. This summer, his plans feature a trip to the Bowdoin International Festival in Maine.

Don't miss this opportunity to see this talented performer from neighboring Columbia county as the show is scheduled to begin at 7 pm on Saturday, May 11th. Admission is free. Donations will be collected to benefit the featured artist. The Southfield Church is located at 234 Norfolk Road just south of New Marlborough