Happy 420…The Berkshires Set to Celebrate Mother Nature’s Finest Today…

Today is a special day for those that partake in the wonders of cannabis. Like what Valentine’s Day is to the jewelry industry and Halloween is to the candy industry, April 20th will be a big day for the cannabis industry and for dispensaries in the Berkshires and across the country.

At 4:20 in the afternoon pot smokers often light up as a way to pay homage to the wonders of Mother Nature and also to get stoned. So, when the calendar flips to 4/20 each April it is cause for a much bigger celebration.

There have been as many theories behind the creation of the term 420 as there are conspiracy theories by delusional right-wingers. Whatever you’ve heard in the past the real story has been validated by Time Magazine and more importantly High Times Magazine. According to the leading cannabis publication in California in 1971 “Five San Rafael High School students christen the term “4:20,” meeting daily at that hour to share a smoke under the school’s statue of Louis Pasteur.” The Grateful Dead is credited with helping to spread “420” well beyond that high school statue.

So today on 4/20/22 as the clock hits 4:20 this afternoon Berkshire post smokers will spark up their joint, pipe, vape, or bong in celebration of those five friends that started the 420 craze some 51 years ago.

Today there are as many ways to consume cannabis as there are pumpkin spice products. Here in the Berkshires cannabis connoisseurs have plenty of legal options to purchase their favorite form of marijuana. Something I never expected I would be able to do legally in my lifetime. In no particular order below is a current list of dispensaries in the Berkshires that can take care of all your cannabis needs. I apologize if I omitted a dispensary. Must have been stoned and I missed it.

Berkshire Dispensaries

Bloom Brothers

2 Larch St

Pittsfield, MA 01201

https://bloombrothers.com/

Berkshire Roots

501 Dalton Ave

Pittsfield, MA 01201

https://berkshireroots.com/

Temescal Wellness

10 Callahan Dr

Pittsfield, MA 01201

https://ma.temescalwellness.com/

HiBrid

1317 East Street

Pittsfield, MA 01201

https://hibridco.com/

Jack's Cannabis Company

1021 South St

Pittsfield, MA 01060

https://jackscannabisco.com/

Kapha Cannabis Dispensary

439 Pittsfield Road

Lenox, MA 01240

https://kaphacannabis.com

Great Barrington Dispensary

454 Main Street Great Barrington

https://greatbarringtondispensary.com/

Rebelle

783 South Main St

Great Barrington, MA 01230

https://letsrebelle.com/

Farnsworth Fine Cannabis Company

126 Main St

Great Barrington, MA 01230

https://www.farnsworthfinecannabis.com/home-sweet-home

Calyx Berkshire

307 Main St

Great Barrington, MA 01230

https://www.calyxberkshire.com/home

Theory Wellness

394 Stockbridge Rd

Great Barrington, MA 01230

https://theorywellness.org/

The Pass

1375 N Main St

Sheffield, MA 01257

https://www.thepass.co/

Canna Provisions

220 Housatonic St

Lee, MA 01238

https://cannaprovisions.com/

Liberty Market

35 North Main St

Lanesborough, MA 01237

https://www.lm420.com/

Silver Therapeutics

238 Main St

Williamstown, MA 01267

https://silver-therapeutics.com/

Clear Sky Cannabis

221 State Rd

North Adams, MA 01247

https://shopclearsky.com/

