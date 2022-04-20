Happy 420…The Berkshires Set to Celebrate Mother Nature’s Finest Today…
Today is a special day for those that partake in the wonders of cannabis. Like what Valentine’s Day is to the jewelry industry and Halloween is to the candy industry, April 20th will be a big day for the cannabis industry and for dispensaries in the Berkshires and across the country.
At 4:20 in the afternoon pot smokers often light up as a way to pay homage to the wonders of Mother Nature and also to get stoned. So, when the calendar flips to 4/20 each April it is cause for a much bigger celebration.
There have been as many theories behind the creation of the term 420 as there are conspiracy theories by delusional right-wingers. Whatever you’ve heard in the past the real story has been validated by Time Magazine and more importantly High Times Magazine. According to the leading cannabis publication in California in 1971 “Five San Rafael High School students christen the term “4:20,” meeting daily at that hour to share a smoke under the school’s statue of Louis Pasteur.” The Grateful Dead is credited with helping to spread “420” well beyond that high school statue.
So today on 4/20/22 as the clock hits 4:20 this afternoon Berkshire post smokers will spark up their joint, pipe, vape, or bong in celebration of those five friends that started the 420 craze some 51 years ago.
Today there are as many ways to consume cannabis as there are pumpkin spice products. Here in the Berkshires cannabis connoisseurs have plenty of legal options to purchase their favorite form of marijuana. Something I never expected I would be able to do legally in my lifetime. In no particular order below is a current list of dispensaries in the Berkshires that can take care of all your cannabis needs. I apologize if I omitted a dispensary. Must have been stoned and I missed it.
Berkshire Dispensaries
Bloom Brothers
2 Larch St
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Berkshire Roots
501 Dalton Ave
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Temescal Wellness
10 Callahan Dr
Pittsfield, MA 01201
https://ma.temescalwellness.com/
HiBrid
1317 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Jack's Cannabis Company
1021 South St
Pittsfield, MA 01060
Kapha Cannabis Dispensary
439 Pittsfield Road
Lenox, MA 01240
Great Barrington Dispensary
454 Main Street Great Barrington
https://greatbarringtondispensary.com/
Rebelle
783 South Main St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Farnsworth Fine Cannabis Company
126 Main St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
https://www.farnsworthfinecannabis.com/home-sweet-home
Calyx Berkshire
307 Main St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
https://www.calyxberkshire.com/home
Theory Wellness
394 Stockbridge Rd
Great Barrington, MA 01230
The Pass
1375 N Main St
Sheffield, MA 01257
Canna Provisions
220 Housatonic St
Lee, MA 01238
Liberty Market
35 North Main St
Lanesborough, MA 01237
Silver Therapeutics
238 Main St
Williamstown, MA 01267
https://silver-therapeutics.com/
Clear Sky Cannabis
221 State Rd
North Adams, MA 01247