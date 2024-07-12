New England State Could Be Reinstating Happy Hour

Anyone who lives in Massachusetts knows that if they want to participate in Happy Hour they have to travel to another state. Happy Hour which is a marketing term for a time when a venue such as a restaurant or bar offers reduced prices on alcoholic drinks, was banned in Massachusetts in 1984. Massachusetts was the first state to enact the Happy Hour ban and is also the last state in the country to have an absolute ban on happy hours.

Not surprisingly the ban on happy hours in Massachusetts was passed as the thinking behind it was having a time frame on discounted drinks could be linked to higher rates of alcohol-related deaths. The ban in Massachusetts may be changing and the ban could get lifted.

Massachusetts Residents Could be Getting Very Happy as Happy Hours May Be Making a Return to the Bay State

As reported by masslive.com a first legislative step to reinstate Happy Hour in Massachusetts was recently made Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Cape & Islands, proposed an amendment that would allow businesses with liquor licenses to “sell alcoholic beverages or alcohol at a discounted price, in a manner as approved by the city or town.”

What's the Reason for Possibly Reinstating Happy Hour in Massachusetts?

Some of the reasons behind the proposed Happy Hour reinstatement include getting younger people more interested in living and staying in Massachusetts and helping businesses thrive in areas like Boston and particularly Cape Cod during the off-season.

This is Just a First Step for Massachusetts

Again, this is just a first step to bring back Happy Hour in Massachusetts. Getting the ban to be lifted and for the actual process to roll out and come to fruition could take a while. You can read more about the possible Happy Hour reinstatement in Massachusetts by going here.

