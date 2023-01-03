Happy New Year!!! $100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Pittsfield
Did you ever receive(or give) lottery tickets for a Christmas(or any other holiday, really) gift? If you did, was it ever a BIG WINNER? I used to give scratch tickets as gifts all the time. Or at the very least, include them as stocking stuffers.
But at some point, I had to put a stop to that because it was getting to be quite expensive. Plus, nobody I ever gave tickets to as a gift ever reported any substantial winnings(at least, that's what they told me, LOL).
I'm not sure if this person was gifted this particular scratch ticket or not, but I do know that it's one helluva way to kick off 2023! According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, December 30th, a winning scratch ticket was sold at one of my favorite stops in Pittsfield(they have a little bit of almost everything in there), East Street Video.
You may know the business as Store 94(and it's actually on Lyman Street), but long-standing video renters in Pittsfield will always know it as East St. Video and Variety. Anyway, I'm getting sidetracked here...
On Friday, some lucky son-of-a-gun purchased a $30 "$15,000,000 Money Maker" scratch ticket, and it paid off BIG-TIME. $100,000.00!! As I said, that's a nice way to get the new(and hopefully better) year started.
Sure, I could be bitter but hey, "you can't win if you don't play", right? And I don't buy them anymore so here's a hearty, heartfelt CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky winner (whoever that person may be)!