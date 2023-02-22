This Bar Room Pastime is Illegal in Massachusetts and Seven Other States

Massachusetts has rules and regulations about pretty much everything. When it comes to the bar scene, the business of booze is certainly no exception as Massachusetts has some of the most rigorous rules in the country when it comes to serving and consuming alcohol.

At one point, Time Magazine named Massachusetts the second-worst state to drink in behind Utah, a state in which the high Mormon population has led to more "dry" cities and towns than any other state in the U.S.

If you're a cocktail enthusiast and traveler like myself, you've probably noticed that Massachusetts watering holes are missing something that is extremely popular and lucrative in other states, that's right, we're talking about HAPPY HOUR and why Massachusetts doesn't have it.

Why Doesn't Massachusetts Have Happy Hour?

This answer is pretty simple, Massachusetts doesn't have Happy Hour because it's illegal. According to NBC News, the discounted sale of alcohol has been prohibited in the Bay State since 1984.

Why is Happy Hour Illegal in Massachusetts?

In the early 1980s, there was an uptick in drunk driving accidents and fatalities across the U.S. and then Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis banned the sale of special or low-priced alcohol in order to curb these incidences. Now, 37 years later, the law still specifically prohibits offering free drinks, discounted drinks, or special ''jumbo'' drinks that cost as much as regular drinks. Offering an unlimited number of drinks for a set price (an all-you-can-drink type of promotion) is still illegal and bars are prohibited from sponsoring contests that award alcoholic drinks as prizes.

What Other States is Happy Hour Illegal In?

Besides Massachusetts, there are seven other states that have very similar Happy Hour bans including Alaska, Indiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont

