Harry Styles and Other Celebs Come Out In Support of Gun Control

The list of pro-gun control celebrity March For Our Live supporters continues to grow, with Harry Styles the latest to toss his hat into the ring.

On Friday (March 2), the former One Direction singer tweeted his support of the movement, which was planned in the wake of the deadly February 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which seventeen people were killed.

On Twitter, Styles wrote that he had signed the March For Our Lives petition and encouraged his followers to do the same.

Styles joins stars like Justin Bieber , Paramore's Hayley Williams , St. Vincent, George and Amal Clooney, Scooter Braun , Lady Gaga , Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui , Amy Schumer , Jimmy Fallon , Oprah and more who have voiced support for the event, or who have promised to participate.

"I stand with you guys," Bieber tweeted on February 18, while Schumer implored people to "get involved."

See tweets from celebrities who support March For Our Lives, below:

Brands like Gucci and Lyft have also pledged their support of the event.

The March For Our Lives gathering, scheduled for March 24, is expected to bring more than 500,000 protestors together in Washington, D.C. to demand stricter gun control legislation.