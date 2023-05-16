Have You Come Across This Absurd Email Scam in Massachusetts?

It is unfortunate that we often come across people on almost an everyday basis that are out to scam others online. However, it has become abundantly clear in this day and age we live in, we are going to keep seeing more of these, no matter where you are. However, as someone that lives in Massachusetts, I happened to come across a particular email scam for the first time.

There is a scam that has made the rounds in past years seems to be attempting to cite you for a traffic violation. The email will say it is from the 'Department of Transportation', and in the subject line, it reads, "Traffic Citation." At the time I received this, I didn't even have to read this to know it was fraudulent. The vagueness of 'Department of Transportation' gives it away considering the incident the email claims. But have a look at what this email says:

TSM TSM loading...

There are lots of things to be suspicious about in the email I received. But let's analyze:

Mr./Ms. , our traffic cameras recorded you running a red light on May 06, 2023. As such, you have been charged with a traffic citation. You may contest this citation in court, or pay the fine online at gov-co.com/citations/payonline. You may do so no sooner than May 19, 2023, and no later than May 23, 2023. Thank you for your attention,

Department of Transportation

The wording could not be more vague. Not only that, but just a matter of five days to pay? That's an obvious red flag. But perhaps the email address is the dead giveaway, notice the email address, which is notice@gov-co.com.

A quick Google search of the email gives several results showing this to be a common scam that has gone on for years. If this were real, you would likely receive a citation with some sort of official logo from a legitimate police department.

Kayla Speid via Unsplash Kayla Speid via Unsplash loading...

Should you receive something similar in any way, shape, or form, and perhaps something that looks more realistic, the best way to check is to ask your local police department. Just beware there are scammers out there. If you were to click on the link they send and attempt to pay, they would be the ones collecting your money.

Please be on the lookout, Massachusetts!

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane

$12.5 Million Home in Berkshires Looks Like a Party House in Hollywood