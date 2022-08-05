No one likes the driving while the process of construction is on the roads. It slows traffic down when we're trying to get to our destination. Sometimes it diverts us to different routes we need to take to or from work, or wherever it is we are trying to go. However, it definitely is a nice feeling when you can see the end result from that particular construction being completed. Especially when that construction is on a road that typically has lots of daily traffic.

It can be annoying when we drive on unpaved roads. They're bumpy, the lanes are nearly all jumbled, and it can be frustrating if you typically use that road as part of your routine to get somewhere. One of these particular roads in Pittsfield was East Street as goes through the downtown area. As recent as earlier this week, it had those unpaved bumps throughout the entire street. But now, there has been plenty of progress that resulted into a much more smoother ride if you happen to take that street.

As someone who has to drive on this road everyday as part of my daily routine to get to work, it's a pretty stark difference driving over some brand new pavement opposed to the rough road underneath that.

And of course when construction makes this kind of progress or is at or near completion, we're all very much thankful for those construction works who have been hard at work on that particular project regardless of how long it is or was that it took to get the job done.

So thank you construction workers in Pittsfield, you made a lot of people's drives to their destination that much better. We definitely appreciate it!

