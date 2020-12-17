Have You Seen This Dog?

Name: Soda Pop

Age: Between 2-3

Lost around West Center Road/Tyringham Road (near Hayes Paond) in Otis, MA on Dec. 10

The dog is friendly but do not chase. He will think you are playing and continue to run away.

The dog has a black body, white chest, black and white face and weighs approximately 70 pounds.

If found, call Otis animal control or Kellee (his owner) at 508-901-1023

There is a reward for finding him or a sighting that leads to him being caught safe and sound.