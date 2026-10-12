17 Berkshire Towns Will Be Able to Legally Dispose of Hazardous Household Waste

You may be like me and have a few things that you want to get rid of, but are having a tough time figuring out how to legally dispose of the products. For example, I have some gas cans filled with old gas, along with old lawn mower oil sealed up in containers. They're just taking up space in my garage. It's not like I can dump those liquids out in the backyard, as it's illegal and an environmental hazard. I also have some drain cleaners, old rechargeable batteries, and insect sprays that are ready to go, but again, they're not exactly easy to dispose of on a daily basis, at least not legally.

A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is Coming Up in Berkshire County

One way to get rid of hazardous materials is to attend a household hazardous waste collection event. In fact, there's one coming up in Berkshire County on Saturday, October 24, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Lee Water Treatment Plant, 379 Pleasant Street in Lee.

Which Berkshire County Towns Can Participate in the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event?

The following towns can participate: Alford, Becket, Egremont, Gt Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mt Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sandisfield, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham, Washington, West Stockbridge.

READ MORE: These 23 Items Can't Go in Toilets or Down Drains in Massachusetts

This is an excellent opportunity to dispose of that engine oil or pesticides that have been sitting around for a while. Remember, when transporting items to the Lee Water Treatment Plant, you'll want to leave the materials in the original containers with the caps and lids secure. Make sure the containers are stable and aren't tipping over.

What Can I Bring and Not Bring to the Waste Collection Event?

There are quite a few items you can bring from your home, garage, workbench, and yard/garden. However, there are other items that won't be accepted. You can view a list of accepted and non-accepted items by going here.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Residents Can Expect to See These 4 Pests in Their Homes This Fall

Do I Have to Register for the Collection Event?

Yes, you certainly do. Advanced registration is required. You can do so in one of two ways: by calling Tri-Town Health at (413) 243-5540 or by going here.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli