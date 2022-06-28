Heading To Myrtle Beach? It’s Gator Country And It’s No Joke

Crazy story out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, recently. And I only mention this because, first off, it's a pretty tragic incident, and also, I know many Berkshire County residents, like myself, count Myrtle Beach as one of their favorite vacation destinations.

CNN reports that according to Horry County Police, a man was attacked and killed by an alligator near Myrtle Beach. The incident happened this past Friday, June 24th, near the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club.

According to the Horry County Coroner's Office, the man, identified as Michael Burstein, 75, died as a result of drowning after he was attacked and pulled into a retention pond by the alligator.

Alligator attacks have increased slightly over the past couple of years. I'm not sure if that's because alligators are growing less afraid of people or because their natural habitats, as well as their food supply, are shrinking and gators have to widen their food search.

Authorities are unsure as to why the animal attacked the man, but the decision was made to euthanize the alligator after he and the victim's body were removed from the retention pond.

CNN also reports that:

South Carolina is home to alligators that live across the state's coastal marshlands, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

I guess it's best to just keep your eyes open and your wits about you. For more on the story, please visit CNN's website here.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast