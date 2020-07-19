Heads Up: A 24 Hour-Plus Heat Advisory is Coming

We are definitely going to feel the heat for the next 24-plus hours in the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Here are all of the details from the National Weather Service:

The heat advisory is in effect from 11am today (July 19) through 8pm Monday (July 20) and will be targeting the following areas:

Hudson River Valley from the Poughkeepsie area northward to the Capital District, central and southern Taconics, southern Berkshire County, Litchfield County and eastern Windham County.

Heat index values of 95 to 103 are expected Sunday and Monday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. With that in mind make sure you drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.