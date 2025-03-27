Heads Up, MA & NY! Your Shampoo May Be A Major Health Risk
Just a word of caution, Massachusetts and New York residents. This may sound like a joke, but trust me, it isn't. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the particular brand of shampoo you're using may be harmful to your health.
According to a media alert from the FDA, there is currently a product recall involving a brand of shampoo that has the potential to be contaminated with a certain harmful bacteria known as Klebsiella oxytoca.
Although exposure to this bacteria is not exactly "life threatening", it's effects can still be extremely nasty. According to the FDA's alert:
Exposure to these bacteria can cause infections in humans, including infection in the eyes, nose and skin, with additional reactions for consumers with immune-compromised conditions.
See what I mean? Exposure to these bacteria could have some miserable consequences. Eyes, nose and skin infections? I'm afraid I'm going to have to pass on that, thank you very much.
Here's the full rundown on the product recall. The FDA reports Henkel Capital S.A. de C.V. (“Henkel”) of Mexico is voluntarily recalling 1,068 units of its Tec Italy Shampoo Totale due to the product's potential bacteria contamination.
The product was distributed in the United States through distributors in California and New York. Thus, New York residents are directly affected by this recall and also Massachusetts residents who like to shop in New York.
The FDA alert goes on to say that the shampoo MAY have been distributed to other states and it was also sold to consumers at the retail level. The alert also includes a product description:
The recalled Tec Italy brand Totale Shampoo is packaged in a 33.81 fl. oz./1 L, green plastic bottle marked with Lot # 1G27542266 on the side of the bottle.
Also, the recalled product has a UPC code of 7501438375850. To date, there have been no reports of harm or illness associated with the recalled product. If you've purchased the affected product, stop using it immediately.
For more on the story, please visit the FDA website here and read the full recall alert. Better to be safe than sorry, right?
