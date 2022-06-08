Heads Up, Parents! Popular Children’s Allergy Medicine On Recall

This is for the parents in Berkshire County. Do you have a child or children with allergies? You need to be made aware of a nationwide recall of a particular allergy medicine.

According to a media statement from the Food and Drug Administration, Buzzagogo, Inc., the makers of Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy, is voluntarily recalling one lot of that nationally distributed product due to the possible presence of microbial contamination.

Here is what the product in question looks like:

Courtesy Buzzagogo, Inc. Courtesy Buzzagogo, Inc. loading...

FDA testing found some products to contain elevated levels of yeast & mold. It also may potentially contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus, which can produce toxins that can cause two types of gastrointestinal problems leading to vomiting and diarrhea.

Now while those two symptoms are bad enough, symptoms could get much worse. According to the FDA's statement:

In immunocompromised patients, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as bacteremia/sepsis, pneumonia, invasive fungal rhinosinusitis, or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised patients, the population most likely to use the product, the use of the defective product may result in infectious complications, for instance bacteremia or noninvasive fungal rhinosinusitis.

Sounds pretty serious, doesn't it? On a positive note, Buzzagogo, Inc. has stated that they have not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or reports of adverse events related to this product lot.

The affected Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy lot is 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116. The product can be identified by locating the lot number and expiration date on the bottom of the product carton:

Courtesy Buzzagogo, Inc. Courtesy Buzzagogo, Inc. loading...

The product lot in question was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, retail stores, and online at Amazon. They strongly advise that if you do indeed have this product on hand that you dispose of it immediately.

You can contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund. For more on the story, check it out at the FDA's website here.

