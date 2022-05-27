Headstones Toppled In North Adams As Car Smashes Through Cemetery
A car crashed through a cemetery in North Adams on Wednesday, leaving headstones toppled and apparently broken.
According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, the North Adams Fire Department and North Adams Police Department responded to the Southview Cemetery on Church Street in Adams on Wednesday afternoon for a car that had crashed into some headstones.
(Above: the car came to rest on top of a few headstones seen above)
(Above: the Google Maps image of Southview Cemetery in North Adams)
According to the post, the damage that was caused to the vehicle was fairly extensive. As far as the damage to the cemetery, a few headstones were toppled. They appear to be broken (see photos by Nick Mantello).
(Above: damage to headstones at Southview Cemetery)
No one was injured in the mishap and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
We are not posting further specific information as the operator was a young person who was learning to drive. Those who live in North Adams certainly know that the cemetery is a fairly common location for young people to learn how to drive.
*All photos were taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire Department, and are all used with his permission.
