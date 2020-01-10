Healthy Vegan Caramel Chocolate Candy Bars
These Healthy Vegan Candy Bars are reminiscent of one of our favorite non-vegan chocolate bars! They have a nice cookie base and a sweet, creamy caramel filling, coated in whatever your favorite vegan dark chocolate is!
Serving Size: 10 Bars
INGREDIENTS:
Cookie Base
- 3/4 Cup Almond Flour
- 1/4 Cup Coconut Flour
- 1/4 Cup Coconut Oil, melted
- 4 Tbsp Maple Syrup
Caramel Filling
- 1 Cup Pitted Dates, soaked
- 2-3 Tbsp Water
- 1/4 Cup Cashew Butter
- 1 Tsp Salt
- 2 Tbsp Coconut Oil
Chocolate Coating
- 1 1/2 Cup Vegan Dark Chocolate, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat your oven to 350F and line a loaf pan with parchment paper.
- To make the cookie base, mix your almond flour and coconut flour in a bowl. Add the melted coconut oil and maple syrup and mix with a rubber spatula until combined. You'll end up with a wet crumbly mixture.
- Transfer mixture into your loaf pan and press it down evenly. Bake in the oven for 13-15 minutes. Remove from oven and let it cool.
- While the cookie base is cooling down, soak your dates in warm water for 10 minutes.
- Add the dates and the rest of the caramel ingredients to a blender, using 2-3 Tbsp of the water used to soak the dates. Blend until combined and completely smooth. Scraping down the sides with a rubber spatulate as needed.
- Evenly spread your caramel mixture over the cookie base and transfer to the freezer for 4 hours until the caramel has set for a bit. Preferably freeze overnight.
- Remove from the loaf pan and cut into 10 thin bars. Transfer back into the freezer for 10 minutes.
- Melt your vegan dark chocolate in a bowl over a double boiler or melt in the microwave in 30-second increments.
- Coat your candy bars in the melted chocolate and place it back on parchment paper. Once all your candy bars are coated, transfer in the fridge until the chocolate is set. Once it's set, help yourself to a bar or two and enjoy!