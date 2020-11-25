Hearing Held For Mugger Of Disabled Man At Marijuana Dispensary

The Great Barrington Police Department said Tuesday that a hearing was held for a suspect in the mugging of a disabled man at the marijuana dispensary Theory Wellness.

According to a story reported on by WTEN/News 10 Albany, Shane Adams, 21, of Pine City, N.Y., was extradited to Massachusetts after being arrested in New York.

A dangerousness hearing was held on Monday for Adams. Adams was ordered held without the right to bail. The next court date unknown.

On Friday, Nov. 13 police were called to Theory Wellness on Stockbridge Road for reports of a mugging. They say two people went up to the man as he was leaving the store with his purchase. One pushed him and ripped the product from his hands and fled in a car.

Adams was arrested in New York State and charged with Robbery and Assault & Battery on a Disabled Person. The second suspect has not yet been caught.

