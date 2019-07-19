Heat Advisory Details

From the National Weather Service

A heat advisory will take effect from noon Saturday through 8:00 pm Saturday. The Heat Index Values will be up to 100 for both Friday and Saturday.

Heat illnesses likely for those spending prolonged periods of time outdoors or in non-air conditioned locations. Prolonged heat is most dangerous for young children and the elderly. Car temperatures can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Berkshire South Regional Community Center located at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington will serve as a cooling station to the public on the following days and times:

Friday (7/19) from 6 am - 8:30 pm

Saturday (7/20) from 8 am - 6 pm

Sunday (7/21) from 8am - 5pm