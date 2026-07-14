Heat Advisory in Effect for Southern Berkshire County…Heat Index Values Up to 103 Expected

Heat Advisory in Effect for Southern Berkshire County…Heat Index Values Up to 103 Expected

Liudmila Chernetska

The summer temperatures are heating up locally. Southern Berkshire County has a heat advisory in effect for Tuesday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Though it's not unusual for heat advisories to pop up in Berkshire County this time of year, the advisory is calling for heat index values of up to 103 today. Northern Litchfield County in Connecticut and Bennington County in Vermont are also under today's heat advisory.

Just a reminder to take it easy during the heat advisory. Don't try to be a hero and perform strenuous physical tasks, as heat stroke is no joke. The National Weather Service is urging folks to drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms. It's also recommended that you stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

The extreme heat is also putting a damper on entertainment. For example, tonight's Sounds of Summer concert at the Great Barrington VFW featuring Whiskey City has been cancelled out of caution for the performers, attendees, sound folks, vendors, etc.

In addition, the Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert series at the gazebo in downtown Great Barrington has had a change in the entertainment schedule this week. The Wednesday, July 15 concert featuring Tom Norton has been rescheduled to the following day, Thursday, July 16, from 5:30 - 7 pm. Schedule updates can be found by going here.

While we haven't received word on any open cooling stations in Great Barrington and the southern Berkshires, if and when that information becomes available, we will post it to our website and mention the locations on air.

Stay cool, stay out of the sun, and take it easy is the name of the game for the immediate future.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

Filed Under: Berkshire County, Great Barrington, Sounds of Summer
Categories: Articles

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