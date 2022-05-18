Heating Up This Weekend…Parts of Mass Could Reach 100 Degrees

Today will be another beautiful day in Berkshire County with sun and a high expected near 65 according to the National Weather Service. The NWS forecast is calling for showers tomorrow and a beautiful day on Friday with a high possible reaching 80.

Over the weekend the Northeast really starts heating up. Thanks to the elevation of the Berkshires Saturday’s high will be in the 90s but just down the Mass Pike in Springfield could reach 100 degrees. Temps will come down on Sunday and seasonal conditions are expected to begin the new week.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday

Showers, mainly before 5pm. High near 63. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

