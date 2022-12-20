Heavy Rain, Wind, Then Frigid Temps Headed For The Berkshires

Is it me, or is the "feels like" temperature really making a name for itself lately? December is not normally cold, however, it certainly "feels" cold lately.

The “Feels Like” temperature relies on environmental data including the ambient air temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed to determine how weather conditions feel to bare skin. -acurite.com

The Berkshires has seen more than a foot of snow along with colder temperatures in the last two weeks but things are about change up toward week's end.

Will The Berkshires See A White Christmas?

The answer is maybe. Well, most likely not from incoming snow, but whatever snow remains from the incoming rain...

Here's What We Can Expect For Christmas Weather...

Thursday, Dec. 22: Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Thursday night: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Friday, Dec. 23: Windy with rain and some snow mixing in in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Friday night: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 11F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): Partly cloudy skies. High 18F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, Dec. 26: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.