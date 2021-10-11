Help Police Find Boy Missing From The Pittsfield Or Cheshire Area

Breaking news...The Cheshire Police Department is reporting on their Facebook page that they are looking for a young boy who is missing from the Pittsfield area but also has ties to the Cheshire area.

No other information has been provided at this time. However, if you have ANY information on his whereabouts, the police are asking for your help.

If you can help in any way whatsoever, you can call the Pittsfield Police Department at 448-9700 or the Cheshire Police Department at 743-1501. They thank you for your cooperation in advance.

