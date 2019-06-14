Help Wanted: DPW Crew Leader for GB

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington Department of Public Works is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Crew Leader in the Department of Public Works Buildings and Grounds Division.

Typical work assignments include cleaning buildings, grounds, keeping, mowing, routine building maintenance, carpentry and painting. The direct supervisor will be the superintendent and/or the foreman of the division to which the individual is assigned.

Minimum qualifications include a high school diploma or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Working knowledge of building maintenance, the ability to make some independent judgments and a (2B) hoisting license. The typical working hours are from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The starting rate of pay is $24.40, and after a 120-day probationary period it will be $24.90. There is an excellent benefits package.

Applications are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Town Manager's Office, Town Hall, 334 Main Street, or online .

Please email the application, resume and a cover letter to hkuziemko@townofgb.org or mail to: Mark Pruhenski, Town Manager, Town of Great Barrington, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA, 01230. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

The Town of Great Barrington is an Equal Opportunity Employer.