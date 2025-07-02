It's the most dangerous plant out there, and depending on your own health, age, and the plant's life, it can be deadly if you're exposed to it. I have the symptoms listed at the bottom of this quick read.

Now, this dangerous plant for people and animals is actually quite pretty, sitting beautifully among wildflowers and vegetation along our roadways, in fields, along rivers and lakes, and in our backyards.

You probably see it daily, and it's easy to mistake it for a wildflower or blooming bush. And it's everywhere we may like to walk or hike with our pets. This plant can even grow up to seven feet tall, too, along fences and around trees.

flowering hemlock plant in summer in the garden

According to the OCJ website, if you spot this hazardous plant in your backyard, take note that it's poisonous hemlock. Yes, it's a beautiful plant, but sadly, you want nothing to do with it.

Its official name is Conium Maculatum, and make sure you get it under control come this fall so you don't have to deal with it as much or at all next year.

According to OCJ, for now, it just is. In the fall, however, it starts storing energy in its roots to survive the winter. You can use gloves or a face covering to try and kill it yourself, or hire an expert, but whatever you do, do something if it's in your own backyard.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE EXPOSED

These symptoms can start to take effect as quickly as 30 minutes up to two hours.

• Nervousness, trembling, muscle weakness, incoordination

• Salivation (slobbering)

• Initial stimulation or excitement followed by depression

• Dilation of the pupils

• Weak heartbeat

• Musty, mousy odor to breathe and in the urine

• Prolapse of the third eyelid across the cornea may cause temporary blindness

• Death by respiratory failure due to paralysis of the respiratory muscles.

Obviously, see a doctor if you start to feel any of these symptoms or think you were exposed, as there isn't an actual antidote.

