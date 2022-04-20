Her Car was Found in Lee…but High School Teacher Still Missing…Police Seek Help

It's been weeks since the car of a missing New York woman was found abandoned in Lee and Massachusetts State Police are keeping the search front and center asking the public for any help today that could lead to the missing woman’s whereabouts.

Mass State Poice Seeking Help Locating Missing High School Teacher

The missing woman is 42-year-old Meghan Marohn from Delmar, New York about an hour from Pittsfield. Marohn, a high school teacher has been missing since Sunday, March 27th according to the Mass State Police. According to the report Marohn’s 2017 black Subaru was found at Longcope Park in Lee the day she was reported missing. The park is a heavily wooded area popular with hikers.

A search of the area by Lee and State Police, Firefighters, and civilian search and rescue teams have not led to Marohn according to a report today by Mass State Police.

Mass State Police rereleased a picture and description of the missing teacher…” She is white, about 5’6” and 120 lbs., with red hair and green eyes. Anyone who believes they have seen Ms. Marohn or has information about her should call State Police detectives at 413-499-1112 or Lee Police at 413-243-5530” according to the Massachusetts State Police Facebook post.

attachment-missing hs teacher loading...

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America